Is Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) closed at $25.41 in the last session, up 15.82% from day before closing price of $21.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1235841 shares were traded. BAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BAND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On May 16, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Carreker Marina C. sold 5 shares for $17.02 per share. The transaction valued at 85 led to the insider holds 7,221 shares of the business.

Bottorff Rebecca sold 33 shares of BAND for $562 on Nov 03. The Chief People Officer now owns 13,731 shares after completing the transaction at $17.03 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Bottorff Rebecca, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 356 shares for $11.78 each. As a result, the insider received 4,193 and left with 13,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAND has reached a high of $75.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BAND traded on average about 847.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 519.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.13M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BAND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 2.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.68% and a Short% of Float of 18.85%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.95 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $140.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $141.9M to a low estimate of $140M. As of the current estimate, Bandwidth Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.33M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $145.19M, an increase of 15.10% over than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $146.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $143.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $556M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $551.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $553.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $490.91M, up 12.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $628.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $645M and the low estimate is $610.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.