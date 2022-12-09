Is Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) closed at $74.02 in the last session, up 8.41% from day before closing price of $68.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6942798 shares were traded. DDOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DDOG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 62.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $85.

Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its Hold to Buy on October 20, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $120 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Jacobson Matthew bought 69,244 shares for $68.08 per share. The transaction valued at 4,713,938 led to the insider holds 731,973 shares of the business.

Jacobson Matthew bought 122,910 shares of DDOG for $8,612,820 on Dec 05. The Director now owns 690,723 shares after completing the transaction at $70.07 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Le-Quoc Alexis, who serves as the President & CTO of the company, sold 71,364 shares for $71.03 each. As a result, the insider received 5,069,052 and left with 179,370 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DDOG has reached a high of $186.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DDOG traded on average about 4.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.05M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 315.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 263.53M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DDOG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.22M with a Short Ratio of 10.47M, compared to 10.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 29 analysts recommending between $1.88 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 25 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $414.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $448.32M to a low estimate of $411.01M. As of the current estimate, Datadog Inc.’s year-ago sales were $270.49M, an estimated increase of 53.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $446.73M, an increase of 37.00% less than the figure of $53.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $534.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $435.67M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DDOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 57.60% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $2.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.