Is Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) closed at $26.20 in the last session, down -4.80% from day before closing price of $27.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 825061 shares were traded. KYMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.73.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KYMR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $32 from $47 previously.

On August 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 15, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P. sold 21,085 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 632,550 led to the insider holds 1,001,417 shares of the business.

Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P. sold 75,312 shares of KYMR for $2,259,360 on Nov 03. The 10% Owner now owns 5,365,563 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Nov 03, another insider, Booth Bruce, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 96,397 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,891,910 and left with 1,001,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KYMR has reached a high of $66.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KYMR traded on average about 627.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 586.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 54.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.98M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KYMR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.7M with a Short Ratio of 7.88M, compared to 6.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.07% and a Short% of Float of 17.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of -$1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.9 and -$3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.8. EPS for the following year is -$2.92, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.19 and -$4.58.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $15.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.4M to a low estimate of $7.5M. As of the current estimate, Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.34M, an estimated decrease of -23.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.97M, an increase of 83.10% over than the figure of -$23.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KYMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.83M, down -13.30% from the average estimate.