Is this a Prime Time To acquire Ares Management Corporation (ARES) stock

After finishing at $71.08 in the prior trading day, Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) closed at $70.16, down -1.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1357281 shares were traded. ARES stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARES by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $92.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Rosenthal Bennett sold 200,000 shares for $80.24 per share. The transaction valued at 16,048,275 led to the insider holds 100,000 shares of the business.

Arougheti Michael J sold 9,400 shares of ARES for $799,376 on Nov 11. The Co-Founder, CEO and President now owns 460,738 shares after completing the transaction at $85.04 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, RESSLER ANTONY P, who serves as the Co-Founder & Exec. Chairman of the company, sold 86,282 shares for $84.71 each. As a result, the insider received 7,309,270 and left with 137,939 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ares’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 82.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARES has reached a high of $86.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 175.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.38M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ARES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.50M, compared to 3.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ARES’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.67, compared to 2.44 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.40%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.92.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.37 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.19. EPS for the following year is $4.06, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.35 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $995.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $916.4M. As of the current estimate, Ares Management Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated decrease of -24.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $720.68M, an increase of 23.80% over than the figure of -$24.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $776.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $675.4M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.21B, down -35.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.14B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.