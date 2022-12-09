Is this a Prime Time To acquire Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) stock

After finishing at $41.84 in the prior trading day, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) closed at $42.06, up 0.53%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9584368 shares were traded. TFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TFC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to In-line and sets its target price to $47 from $54 previously.

On September 28, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $52 to $55.

Compass Point Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when ROGERS WILLIAM H JR sold 142,606 shares for $47.78 per share. The transaction valued at 6,813,429 led to the insider holds 862,590 shares of the business.

RATCLIFFE DAVID M bought 132 shares of TFC for $6,203 on Jun 22. The Director now owns 3,055 shares after completing the transaction at $46.99 per share. On May 04, another insider, VOORHEES STEVEN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $49.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 996,320 and bolstered with 60,873 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Truist’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFC has reached a high of $68.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.18M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.33B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.32B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TFC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.88M with a Short Ratio of 16.15M, compared to 12.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TFC’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.83, compared to 2.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 44.60% for TFC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.36 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.25, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.97. EPS for the following year is $5.2, with 18 analysts recommending between $5.58 and $4.15.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $6.17B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.28B to a low estimate of $6.1B. As of the current estimate, Truist Financial Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.57B, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.21B, an increase of 16.60% over than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.33B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.09B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.3B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.65B and the low estimate is $24.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.