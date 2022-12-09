Is this a Prime Time To acquire Zscaler Inc. (ZS) stock

After finishing at $114.24 in the prior trading day, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) closed at $119.53, up 4.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2576116 shares were traded. ZS stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.22.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 95.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Redburn on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

On November 02, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $155.

On October 21, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $160.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Neutral rating on October 21, 2022, with a $160 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when Schlossman Robert sold 3,825 shares for $150.83 per share. The transaction valued at 576,925 led to the insider holds 141,279 shares of the business.

Rajic Dali sold 20,000 shares of ZS for $3,360,000 on Sep 30. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 270,599 shares after completing the transaction at $168.00 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Schlossman Robert, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 8,045 shares for $167.97 each. As a result, the insider received 1,351,337 and left with 135,381 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZS has reached a high of $332.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $111.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 171.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.47M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.27M with a Short Ratio of 6.17M, compared to 7.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.39% and a Short% of Float of 7.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 33 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 36 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 38.80% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $1.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.