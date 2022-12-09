Is United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $38.84 in the prior trading day, United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) closed at $38.51, down -0.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 997928 shares were traded. UNFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UNFI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $35 to $38.

On December 14, 2021, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $64.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 14, 2021, with a $64 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR bought 2,932 shares for $33.98 per share. The transaction valued at 99,629 led to the insider holds 56,763 shares of the business.

Esper Richard Eric sold 1,984 shares of UNFI for $84,499 on Mar 23. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 1,500 shares after completing the transaction at $42.59 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, DOUGLAS J ALEXANDER JR, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 600 shares for $35.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,066 and bolstered with 600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNFI has reached a high of $57.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 470.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 691.58k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.82M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UNFI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.55M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.19 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.32 and $4.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.03. EPS for the following year is $5.4, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.95 and $5.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.93B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.98B and the low estimate is $30.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.