It’s an appealing income play to consider DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)

After finishing at $42.08 in the prior trading day, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) closed at $43.75, up 3.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9639932 shares were traded. DOCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DOCU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 30, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On October 12, 2022, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on October 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $73 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when OLRICH SCOTT V. sold 255 shares for $110.31 per share. The transaction valued at 28,129 led to the insider holds 40,060 shares of the business.

OLRICH SCOTT V. sold 3,948 shares of DOCU for $434,623 on Apr 05. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 230,663 shares after completing the transaction at $110.09 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, OLRICH SCOTT V., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 835 shares for $109.99 each. As a result, the insider received 91,844 and left with 40,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $163.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.65.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.69M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 200.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.79M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.14M with a Short Ratio of 12.79M, compared to 19.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.04% and a Short% of Float of 9.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11B, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.