It’s an appealing income play to consider M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)

After finishing at $147.97 in the prior trading day, M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) closed at $150.12, up 1.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2359102 shares were traded. MTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MTB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform and sets its target price to $180 from $215 previously.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $200.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Warman D Scott N sold 2,000 shares for $188.55 per share. The transaction valued at 377,100 led to the insider holds 8,349 shares of the business.

GEISEL GARY N sold 500 shares of MTB for $94,601 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 2,490 shares after completing the transaction at $189.20 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, GEISEL GARY N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 533 shares for $189.34 each. As a result, the insider received 100,918 and left with 17,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, M&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTB has reached a high of $193.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $141.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 170.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 174.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MTB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 3.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MTB’s forward annual dividend rate was 4.40, compared to 4.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71. The current Payout Ratio is 54.70% for MTB, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2000 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.66 and a low estimate of $4.01, while EPS last year was $3.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.85, with high estimates of $7.49 and low estimates of $4.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.83 and $10.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.16. EPS for the following year is $19.32, with 19 analysts recommending between $21.8 and $16.6.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $2.46B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.47B to a low estimate of $2.44B. As of the current estimate, M&T Bank Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated increase of 62.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.45B, an increase of 66.00% over than the figure of $62.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.36B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99B, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.09B and the low estimate is $9.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.