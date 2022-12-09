It’s an appealing income play to consider NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

After finishing at $33.14 in the prior trading day, NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) closed at $32.18, down -2.90%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7224425 shares were traded. NRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NRG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $30 from $42 previously.

On June 07, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $42.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Gaudette Robert J sold 25,630 shares for $42.53 per share. The transaction valued at 1,090,093 led to the insider holds 57,242 shares of the business.

Killinger Elizabeth R sold 33,000 shares of NRG for $1,403,490 on Jan 03. The Exec VP, NRG Home now owns 113,145 shares after completing the transaction at $42.53 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NRG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRG has reached a high of $47.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 235.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.25M. Shares short for NRG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.32M with a Short Ratio of 14.93M, compared to 16.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 7.58%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NRG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.23, compared to 1.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80. The current Payout Ratio is 17.40% for NRG, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.21 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $6.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.95, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of -$6.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.26 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.45. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.79 and $3.77.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $7.89B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.25B to a low estimate of $6.53B. As of the current estimate, NRG Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.61B, an estimated increase of 19.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.03B, a decrease of -14.40% less than the figure of $19.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.43B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.99B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.92B and the low estimate is $21.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.