It’s an appealing income play to consider Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA)

The price of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) closed at $8.33 in the last session, down -2.57% from day before closing price of $8.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 709821 shares were traded. PAYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.14.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PAYA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on January 26, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $10 from $15 previously.

On November 19, 2021, Tigress Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On August 23, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $11.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on August 23, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when WEINER BENJAMIN NICOLAS sold 29,135 shares for $8.62 per share. The transaction valued at 251,088 led to the insider holds 91,040 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Paya’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 114.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAYA has reached a high of $9.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PAYA traded on average about 483.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 478.71k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 126.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.25M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 2.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $283.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $281M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $282.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $249.4M, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $314.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $325.3M and the low estimate is $308.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.