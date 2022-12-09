It’s an appealing income play to consider Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

The price of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) closed at $29.04 in the last session, up 1.18% from day before closing price of $28.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3144456 shares were traded. RUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RUN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On November 15, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Philpot Michelle sold 123 shares for $29.44 per share. The transaction valued at 3,621 led to the insider holds 37,828 shares of the business.

STEELE JEANNA sold 2,815 shares of RUN for $82,864 on Dec 06. The Chief Legal & People Officer now owns 155,354 shares after completing the transaction at $29.44 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Dickson Paul S., who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 2,029 shares for $29.43 each. As a result, the insider received 59,713 and left with 161,036 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sunrun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 100.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 492.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUN has reached a high of $45.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RUN traded on average about 7.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 212.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.64M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RUN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.75M with a Short Ratio of 31.05M, compared to 26.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.03% and a Short% of Float of 16.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.27 and -$1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 20 analysts recommending between $0.9 and -$1.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $565.06M. It ranges from a high estimate of $669.6M to a low estimate of $466M. As of the current estimate, Sunrun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $438.76M, an estimated increase of 28.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $559.32M, an increase of 28.50% less than the figure of $28.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $652.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $425M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.61B, up 36.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.81B and the low estimate is $2.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.