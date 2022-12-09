MRVI (Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $13.30, up 4.64% from its previous closing price of $12.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2399941 shares were traded. MRVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRVI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on December 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On November 03, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $17.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $34.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $34 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Maravai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVI has reached a high of $44.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRVI traded 2.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.24M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.55% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.47M with a Short Ratio of 7.27M, compared to 5.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $195.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $211.74M to a low estimate of $189M. As of the current estimate, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $204.81M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $207.41M, a decrease of -9.20% less than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $213.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $192.39M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $896.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $879.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $889.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $799.24M, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $567.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $622.77M and the low estimate is $444.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -36.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.