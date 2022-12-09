Safehold Inc. (SAFE) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) was $28.05 for the day, down -3.11% from the previous closing price of $28.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 684158 shares were traded. SAFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SAFE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2022, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $75 to $50.

On February 09, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $150.Morgan Stanley initiated its Overweight rating on February 09, 2022, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when ISTAR INC. bought 3,240,000 shares for $59.00 per share. The transaction valued at 191,160,000 led to the insider holds 40,059,402 shares of the business.

ISTAR INC. bought 1,490 shares of SAFE for $91,754 on Feb 02. The 10% Owner now owns 36,748,895 shares after completing the transaction at $61.58 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, ISTAR INC., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 8,069 shares for $61.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 499,955 and bolstered with 36,747,405 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Safehold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAFE has reached a high of $80.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.35.

Shares Statistics:

SAFE traded an average of 340.51K shares per day over the past three months and 291.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.40M. Insiders hold about 65.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SAFE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.47M, compared to 3.03M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.99% and a Short% of Float of 14.24%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.65, SAFE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.71. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.70.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.58. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $1.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $273M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $259.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $187.01M, up 41.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $333.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $348M and the low estimate is $320M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.