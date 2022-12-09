TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) closed the day trading at $1.18 down -7.09% from the previous closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 513379 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TCRR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $28 previously.

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on October 21, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Cardama Alfonso Quintas sold 3,778 shares for $1.33 per share. The transaction valued at 5,040 led to the insider holds 131,200 shares of the business.

Menzel Garry E sold 14,886 shares of TCRR for $20,081 on Dec 06. The President and CEO now owns 189,234 shares after completing the transaction at $1.35 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Olagunju Peter, who serves as the Chief Technical Officer of the company, sold 1,327 shares for $1.33 each. As a result, the insider received 1,765 and left with 31,710 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRR has reached a high of $5.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4977, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4036.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TCRR traded about 239.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TCRR traded about 279.72k shares per day. A total of 38.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.34M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.98M with a Short Ratio of 1.24M, compared to 2.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 6.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.81, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.76 and -$3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.21. EPS for the following year is -$2.41, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.12 and -$4.68.