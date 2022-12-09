The name Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX) closed at $0.48 down -13.51% from its previous closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0754 from its previous closing price. On the day, 820194 shares were traded. CDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5609 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4689.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 22, 2021, WBB Securities Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $6.25.

On March 04, 2021, Aegis Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Aegis Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 04, 2021, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Shah Preetam sold 15,642 shares for $0.77 per share. The transaction valued at 12,035 led to the insider holds 150,789 shares of the business.

Sandison Taylor sold 18,478 shares of CDTX for $12,656 on Sep 12. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 291,753 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Tari Leslie, who serves as the CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER of the company, sold 18,159 shares for $0.68 each. As a result, the insider received 12,437 and left with 193,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDTX has reached a high of $1.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6071, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6580.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CDTX has traded an average of 239.06K shares per day and 293.08k over the past ten days. A total of 70.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.36M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CDTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 405.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 594.42k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.7 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $35.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $37.5M to a low estimate of $34.5M. As of the current estimate, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.08M, an estimated increase of 404.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.57M, a decrease of -9.10% less than the figure of $404.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.57M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $92.95M and the low estimate is $31.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.