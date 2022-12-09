The name MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, MKS Instruments Inc.’s stock clocked out at $84.15, up 2.96% from its previous closing price of $81.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 718505 shares were traded. MKSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MKSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 23, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $200.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Mora Elizabeth sold 200 shares for $83.86 per share. The transaction valued at 16,772 led to the insider holds 15,893 shares of the business.

Moloney Jacqueline F sold 225 shares of MKSI for $18,868 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 9,909 shares after completing the transaction at $83.86 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Moloney Jacqueline F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 225 shares for $84.14 each. As a result, the insider received 18,932 and left with 10,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MKS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MKSI has reached a high of $181.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MKSI traded 756.45K shares on average per day over the past three months and 734.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MKSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 2.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, MKSI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.55 and a low estimate of $2.11, while EPS last year was $2.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.27, with high estimates of $2.66 and low estimates of $1.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.19 and $8.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.93. EPS for the following year is $8.68, with 8 analysts recommending between $10.21 and $5.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MKSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.78B and the low estimate is $3.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.