There are many powerful catalysts in the market: CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) can be one of them

The closing price of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) was $5.64 for the day, up 1.44% from the previous closing price of $5.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1724838 shares were traded. CTIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.43.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CTIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on October 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On September 01, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On July 07, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $10.Cowen initiated its Outperform rating on July 07, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Craig Adam R sold 188,304 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,130,703 led to the insider holds 27,861 shares of the business.

Craig Adam R sold 53,996 shares of CTIC for $324,056 on Nov 09. The President and CEO now owns 27,861 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Metzger Michael A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 91,500 shares for $5.58 each. As a result, the insider received 511,019 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTIC has reached a high of $7.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.41.

Shares Statistics:

CTIC traded an average of 3.80M shares per day over the past three months and 2.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CTIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.62M with a Short Ratio of 17.06M, compared to 17.06M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.40% and a Short% of Float of 16.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.93 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $150.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $218M and the low estimate is $81.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 172.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.