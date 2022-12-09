There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) can be one of them

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) closed the day trading at $38.35 up 0.79% from the previous closing price of $38.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1337225 shares were traded. NTLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTLA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

On September 21, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $85.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $50.Citigroup initiated its Sell rating on September 01, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 01 when LEONARD JOHN M sold 2,493 shares for $112.25 per share. The transaction valued at 279,852 led to the insider holds 724,660 shares of the business.

Goddard Glenn sold 1,013 shares of NTLA for $113,699 on Jan 01. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,049 shares after completing the transaction at $112.24 per share. On Jan 01, another insider, Sepp-Lorenzino Laura, who serves as the EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,148 shares for $112.25 each. As a result, the insider received 128,863 and left with 4,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 58.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTLA has reached a high of $130.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.44.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTLA traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTLA traded about 1.78M shares per day. A total of 76.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.29M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for NTLA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.58M with a Short Ratio of 6.65M, compared to 6.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.66% and a Short% of Float of 9.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 25 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$1.56, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.3, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.14 and -$6.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.89. EPS for the following year is -$5.91, with 25 analysts recommending between -$4.27 and -$8.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.05M, up 48.60% from the average estimate.