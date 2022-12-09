There is a good chance Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $28.54 in the prior trading day, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) closed at $28.60, up 0.21%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 784933 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YOU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 26, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $45.

On July 26, 2021, Telsey Advisory Group started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Telsey Advisory Group initiated its Outperform rating on July 26, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Levine Matthew sold 6,000 shares for $32.02 per share. The transaction valued at 192,120 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Patterson Richard N. Jr. sold 1,000 shares of YOU for $32,760 on Nov 23. The Chief Info Sec. Officer now owns 14,974 shares after completing the transaction at $32.76 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Cornick Kenneth L., who serves as the President & CFO of the company, sold 217,172 shares for $30.30 each. As a result, the insider received 6,580,846 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YOU has reached a high of $34.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 150.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.01M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.75% stake in the company. Shares short for YOU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.26M with a Short Ratio of 12.46M, compared to 11.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.67% and a Short% of Float of 55.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.04 and -$0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $111.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.8M to a low estimate of $111M. As of the current estimate, Clear Secure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $67.56M, an estimated increase of 65.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $114.6M, an increase of 42.10% less than the figure of $65.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $113M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YOU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $421.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $418M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.95M, up 65.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $536.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $547.7M and the low estimate is $514M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.