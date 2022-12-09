There Is Still Room For Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) was $33.16 for the day, down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $33.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748832 shares were traded. CSIQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.74.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CSIQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on September 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $38 from $43 previously.

On November 23, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $44.

On January 08, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $71.Citigroup initiated its Buy rating on January 08, 2021, with a $71 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canadian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSIQ has reached a high of $47.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.23.

Shares Statistics:

CSIQ traded an average of 1.06M shares per day over the past three months and 847.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.52M. Insiders hold about 31.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CSIQ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.68M with a Short Ratio of 3.64M, compared to 3.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.73% and a Short% of Float of 7.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.56 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.29. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 7 analysts recommending between $6 and $2.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.13B to a low estimate of $2.04B. As of the current estimate, Canadian Solar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.23B, an estimated increase of 68.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.11B, an increase of 38.00% less than the figure of $68.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.04B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSIQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.28B, up 46.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.82B and the low estimate is $8.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.