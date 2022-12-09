There Is Still Room For Domo Inc. (DOMO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) was $14.89 for the day, up 2.48% from the previous closing price of $14.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1029997 shares were traded. DOMO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOMO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when James Joshua G sold 43,471 shares for $13.29 per share. The transaction valued at 577,730 led to the insider holds 105,092 shares of the business.

James Joshua G sold 30,582 shares of DOMO for $417,423 on Nov 23. The 10% Owner now owns 148,563 shares after completing the transaction at $13.65 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, James Joshua G, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 50,011 shares for $12.88 each. As a result, the insider received 644,142 and left with 179,145 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMO has reached a high of $57.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.62.

Shares Statistics:

DOMO traded an average of 459.67K shares per day over the past three months and 354.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.15M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 0.98M, compared to 1.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$1.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $76.52M to a low estimate of $76M. As of the current estimate, Domo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.08M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $80.37M, an increase of 14.80% less than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $307.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $305M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $306.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.96M, up 18.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $354.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $359.82M and the low estimate is $347.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.