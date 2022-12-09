There Is Still Room For Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) closed the day trading at $12.68 up 0.48% from the previous closing price of $12.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3561981 shares were traded. HLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.52.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HLF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $60 to $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when WindAcre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares for $17.56 per share. The transaction valued at 3,599,800 led to the insider holds 9,778,500 shares of the business.

LeFevre Alan W bought 5,000 shares of HLF for $103,000 on May 24. The Director now owns 29,984 shares after completing the transaction at $20.60 per share. On May 17, another insider, Hoffman Alan L, who serves as the EVP, Global Corporate Affairs of the company, bought 4,540 shares for $21.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,741 and bolstered with 57,218 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Herbalife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLF has reached a high of $45.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HLF traded about 1.37M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HLF traded about 2.98M shares per day. A total of 98.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.62M. Shares short for HLF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.72M, compared to 4.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.96%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HLF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 17, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.77 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.77. EPS for the following year is $4.2, with 1 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $4.2.