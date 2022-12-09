There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF).

As of close of business last night, Wolfspeed Inc.’s stock clocked out at $85.44, up 5.00% from its previous closing price of $81.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2825651 shares were traded. WOLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $81.87.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WOLF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $160 from $130 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when LE DUY LOAN T bought 3,000 shares for $90.95 per share. The transaction valued at 272,840 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,000 shares of WOLF for $182,080 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 29,662 shares after completing the transaction at $91.04 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, LE DUY LOAN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $73.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 147,640 and bolstered with 27,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WOLF has reached a high of $125.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 93.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.94.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WOLF traded 2.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.34M. Shares short for WOLF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.98M with a Short Ratio of 9.13M, compared to 8.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.23% and a Short% of Float of 11.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.44 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WOLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $950.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $746.2M, up 36.50% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.6B and the low estimate is $1.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.