There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT)

The closing price of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) was $33.70 for the day, down -9.09% from the previous closing price of $37.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 553507 shares were traded. FLGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FLGT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on December 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $40 from $65 previously.

On November 18, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $65.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 25, 2022, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when KIM PAUL sold 653 shares for $35.33 per share. The transaction valued at 23,070 led to the insider holds 223,403 shares of the business.

Xie Jian sold 685 shares of FLGT for $23,559 on Nov 30. The President and COO now owns 430,074 shares after completing the transaction at $34.39 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Xie Jian, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 1,306 shares for $35.89 each. As a result, the insider received 46,873 and left with 430,759 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fulgent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLGT has reached a high of $109.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.86.

Shares Statistics:

FLGT traded an average of 273.37K shares per day over the past three months and 195.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.49M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FLGT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.16M, compared to 1.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.22% and a Short% of Float of 7.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $3.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.96 and $5.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.8. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.74 and -$0.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $103.7M to a low estimate of $79.02M. As of the current estimate, Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $227.87M, an estimated decrease of -59.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.7M, a decrease of -65.60% less than the figure of -$59.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $650.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $596.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $623.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $992.58M, down -37.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $349.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $386.8M and the low estimate is $311.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -44.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.