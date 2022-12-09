There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) closed the day trading at $1.10 down -13.39% from the previous closing price of $1.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2651085 shares were traded. GRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0900.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRNA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on December 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On October 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Morningside Venture Investment bought 3,061,224 shares for $3.92 per share. The transaction valued at 11,999,998 led to the insider holds 15,919,155 shares of the business.

Builders Vision, LLC bought 6,505,102 shares of GRNA for $25,500,000 on Aug 11. The 10% Owner now owns 22,348,123 shares after completing the transaction at $3.92 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Walker Matthew Allen, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,377,551 shares for $3.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,000,000 and bolstered with 22,220,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRNA has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8244, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5788.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRNA traded about 426.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRNA traded about 414.21k shares per day. A total of 139.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.68M. Insiders hold about 45.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GRNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.25M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 1.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.3 and -$1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.3. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1 and -$1.