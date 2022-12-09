This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: C3.ai Inc. (AI)

As of close of business last night, C3.ai Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.90, up 7.68% from its previous closing price of $11.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5982620 shares were traded. AI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Parkkinen Juho sold 4,436 shares for $13.25 per share. The transaction valued at 58,783 led to the insider holds 353,057 shares of the business.

Parkkinen Juho sold 291 shares of AI for $3,576 on Sep 30. The SVP & Chief Financial Officer now owns 357,493 shares after completing the transaction at $12.29 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, WARD JR STEPHEN M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $12.90 each. As a result, the insider received 161,250 and left with 546,495 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AI has reached a high of $36.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.31.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AI traded 1.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.86M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.23M with a Short Ratio of 9.35M, compared to 11.98M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.27% and a Short% of Float of 13.26%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $265.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $251.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.76M, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $315.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $341.9M and the low estimate is $277.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.