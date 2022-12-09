This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT)

As of close of business last night, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.28, down -0.60% from its previous closing price of $0.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0017 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532041 shares were traded. DRTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2501.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DRTT’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Mitchell Cory bought 312,500 shares for $0.32 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 319,390 shares of the business.

English Aron R. bought 1,562,500 shares of DRTT for $500,000 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 17,456,665 shares after completing the transaction at $0.32 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, English Aron R., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,562,500 shares for $0.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 500,000 and bolstered with 1,777,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRTT has reached a high of $2.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3486, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8821.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DRTT traded 76.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 51.19k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.36M. Insiders hold about 13.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.72% stake in the company. Shares short for DRTT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 576.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 546.34k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.73 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.73. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $46.7M. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.9M to a low estimate of $46.49M. As of the current estimate, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $41.33M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $49.7M, an increase of 15.80% over than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.49M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRTT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $147.59M, up 21.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $218.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $239.9M and the low estimate is $196.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.