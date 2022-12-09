Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) closed the day trading at $6.08 up 3.05% from the previous closing price of $5.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1800531 shares were traded. UUUU stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UUUU, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when HIGGS DENNIS LYLE sold 17,212 shares for $6.91 per share. The transaction valued at 118,957 led to the insider holds 264,837 shares of the business.

HIGGS DENNIS LYLE sold 5,000 shares of UUUU for $49,800 on Aug 30. The Director now owns 264,837 shares after completing the transaction at $9.96 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $9.33 each. As a result, the insider received 139,953 and left with 269,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 608.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 202.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 67.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has reached a high of $11.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UUUU traded about 2.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UUUU traded about 1.49M shares per day. A total of 156.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.80M. Insiders hold about 1.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.39% stake in the company. Shares short for UUUU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.13M with a Short Ratio of 20.92M, compared to 23.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.68% and a Short% of Float of 14.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $700k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $700k to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, Energy Fuels Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486k, an estimated increase of 44.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $700k, an increase of 82.30% over than the figure of $44.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $700k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UUUU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66M, up 302.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125.8M and the low estimate is $33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 861.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.