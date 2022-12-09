Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)

The closing price of Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) was $48.12 for the day, down -0.04% from the previous closing price of $48.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 713477 shares were traded. OMCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of OMCL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 207.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $130.

On September 09, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $120.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 09, 2022, with a $120 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when LIPPS RANDALL A sold 2,500 shares for $50.78 per share. The transaction valued at 126,942 led to the insider holds 88,348 shares of the business.

Seidelmann Scott Peter sold 1,793 shares of OMCL for $92,268 on Nov 28. The EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER now owns 38,996 shares after completing the transaction at $51.46 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, Kuipers Peter J., who serves as the EXECUTIVE V P& CFO of the company, sold 15,500 shares for $108.29 each. As a result, the insider received 1,678,524 and left with 61,326 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Omnicell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMCL has reached a high of $185.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.76.

Shares Statistics:

OMCL traded an average of 655.46K shares per day over the past three months and 700.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 44.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.02M. Shares short for OMCL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 2.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.68% and a Short% of Float of 10.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.21, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.84. EPS for the following year is $4.47, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.93 and $4.28.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $364.7M to a low estimate of $362M. As of the current estimate, Omnicell Inc.’s year-ago sales were $296.5M, an estimated increase of 22.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $382.33M, an increase of 22.70% over than the figure of $22.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $389M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $377M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, up 23.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.