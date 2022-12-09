Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Salesforce Inc. (CRM)

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) closed the day trading at $130.13 down -0.27% from the previous closing price of $130.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15119371 shares were traded. CRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on December 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $150 from $200 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Harris Parker sold 47,095 shares for $144.88 per share. The transaction valued at 6,823,201 led to the insider holds 95,155 shares of the business.

Harris Parker sold 47,096 shares of CRM for $6,959,653 on Nov 18. The Co-Founder and CTO now owns 95,155 shares after completing the transaction at $147.78 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Harris Parker, who serves as the Co-Founder and CTO of the company, sold 47,096 shares for $149.83 each. As a result, the insider received 7,056,308 and left with 95,155 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Salesforce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 469.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 33.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRM has reached a high of $270.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $130.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 150.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 172.16.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRM traded about 8.15M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRM traded about 14.58M shares per day. A total of 997.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 965.51M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.03M with a Short Ratio of 9.40M, compared to 13.29M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 39 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.2, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.01 and $4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.74. EPS for the following year is $5.68, with 46 analysts recommending between $7.09 and $5.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 46 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.49B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 46 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.58B and the low estimate is $33.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.