Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) closed the day trading at $68.27 down -0.44% from the previous closing price of $68.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1340865 shares were traded. TRGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.74.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRGP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 79.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Mizuho Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Chung Paul W sold 100 shares for $76.00 per share. The transaction valued at 7,600 led to the insider holds 218,412 shares of the business.

Muraro Robert sold 5,000 shares of TRGP for $374,766 on Dec 05. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 176,947 shares after completing the transaction at $74.95 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Chung Paul W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,044 shares for $76.03 each. As a result, the insider received 535,555 and left with 218,512 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Targa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRGP has reached a high of $81.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRGP traded about 2.55M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRGP traded about 1.49M shares per day. A total of 226.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.93M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TRGP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.83M, compared to 3.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.60%.

Dividends & Splits

TRGP’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.40, up from 0.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.20.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.27, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.76 and $2.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.34. EPS for the following year is $5.6, with 14 analysts recommending between $7.05 and $3.46.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $6.86B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.77B to a low estimate of $5.48B. As of the current estimate, Targa Resources Corp.’s year-ago sales were $4.46B, an estimated increase of 53.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.32B, an increase of 34.50% less than the figure of $53.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.77B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $29.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.95B, up 38.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $28.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.03B and the low estimate is $22.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.