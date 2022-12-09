Today’s Key Analyst Actions: Salesforce Inc. (CRM), Unity Software Inc (U), Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Analysts’ upgrades and downgrades can drastically change a stock’s price. Stocks like these can bring short-term gains, but they can also result in losses if they are downgraded.

Ratings are commonly divided into three tiers by analysts:

Stocks with “buy” recommendations are expected to outperform the market. “Buy” may also be called overweight or outperform depending on the analyst.

A stock that is rated “Hold” is expected to perform in line with its market. In general, Hold ratings stock should not be purchased or sold. This rating can also be described as “equal weight” and “market performance.”

A “Sell” recommendation indicates that analysts expect the stock to decline in value. Stocks are rarely rated “Sell” by analysts as they usually give “Buy” or “Hold” ratings. Underperform and Underweight are also alternative terms used by the analysts for the “Sell”.

Robert W. Baird rated the Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) stock “a Neutral”, with the firm’s price target at $200-$150. Robert W. Baird’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Thursday, December 08, 2022. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding CRM shares. According to Wolfe Research, the stock is “a Peer perform,”. Wolfe Research published its figures in a research note released to investors on Friday, December 02, 2022. Other experts at Monness Crespi & Hardt have given their rating of the stock is “Neutral.”. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Multiple groups of Wall Street analysts have recently been drawn to the Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) stock, with those at BTIG Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral”. The analysts released their assessment via a research note they published on December 08, 2022. Analysts at Morgan Stanley maintained their earlier rating, although they did raise the stock’s price target to $27.50. Over at Goldman, the analysts restated the earlier stance about Unity Software Inc. shares, rating the shares “Neutral.” in a note released November 15, 2022. The analysts have also set their price target for U to $$36.

UBS downgraded the Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) stock from Buy to Neutral and set the price target of $71. The rating came out on December 08, 2022. In another research note published on November 15, 2022, by Exane BNP Paribas, initiated the stock to Neutral and gave a price target of $68 to MDLZ stock. Cowen initiated the company stock to Outperform in a research paper released on September 14, 2022, and set the price target of $71. Analysts at Credit Suisse revealed in a research note on April 12, 2022, said the stock is resumed to Outperform and set the price target of $70. In a research paper which was published recently on March 30, 2022, analysts from UBS initiated the Mondelez International Inc. stock to Buy and gave a price target of $73.