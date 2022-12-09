TOST (Toast Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) closed at $18.96 in the last session, up 10.10% from day before closing price of $17.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5378456 shares were traded. TOST stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TOST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2022, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $22 to $24.

On September 14, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $22.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on September 14, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Bessemer Venture Partners IX L sold 1,925,000 shares for $18.07 per share. The transaction valued at 34,784,750 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Bessemer Venture Partners IX L sold 4,576,879 shares of TOST for $82,429,591 on Nov 23. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $18.01 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 460,000 shares for $18.09 each. As a result, the insider received 8,321,400 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $41.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TOST traded on average about 6.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.89M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 513.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.82M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 14.72M with a Short Ratio of 15.23M, compared to 10.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 9 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $720.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $738M to a low estimate of $710M. As of the current estimate, Toast Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486.38M, an estimated increase of 48.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $729.77M, an increase of 42.50% less than the figure of $48.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $795M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $712.04M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.71B, up 55.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.77B and the low estimate is $3.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.