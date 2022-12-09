Update from OPKO Health Inc. (OPK): A steady trajectory

The closing price of OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) was $1.35 for the day, down -0.74% from the previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1641921 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OPK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 21, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On November 25, 2019, Piper Jaffray started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $2.50.Piper Jaffray initiated its Overweight rating on November 25, 2019, with a $2.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 300,000 shares for $1.49 per share. The transaction valued at 446,673 led to the insider holds 198,831,694 shares of the business.

FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought 200,000 shares of OPK for $319,424 on Nov 09. The CEO & Chairman now owns 198,531,694 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.82 each. As a result, the insider paid 182,006 and bolstered with 198,331,694 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPK has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5011.

Shares Statistics:

OPK traded an average of 2.28M shares per day over the past three months and 2.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 750.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 416.76M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OPK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 37.44M with a Short Ratio of 37.30M, compared to 38.15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.85% and a Short% of Float of 8.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.14 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $215.8M to a low estimate of $166.5M. As of the current estimate, OPKO Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $385.81M, an estimated decrease of -52.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $181.35M, a decrease of -54.80% less than the figure of -$52.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $178.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $987.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $995.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, down -43.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $924.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.14B and the low estimate is $752.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.