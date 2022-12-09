Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) closed the day trading at $42.58 up 0.31% from the previous closing price of $42.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17160176 shares were traded. WFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.10.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WFC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $48 from $46 previously.

Atlantic Equities Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on February 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Santos Kleber sold 22,700 shares for $44.44 per share. The transaction valued at 1,008,788 led to the insider holds 21,478 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wells’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WFC has reached a high of $60.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WFC traded about 18.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WFC traded about 20.28M shares per day. A total of 3.81B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.80B. Insiders hold about 0.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for WFC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 29.45M with a Short Ratio of 30.49M, compared to 34.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Dividends & Splits

WFC’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 0.81 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.30. The current Payout Ratio is 25.80% for WFC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 02, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 13, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.63 and a low estimate of $0.99, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.89 and $3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.71. EPS for the following year is $5.06, with 22 analysts recommending between $5.91 and $3.53.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $20.01B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.38B to a low estimate of $19.46B. As of the current estimate, Wells Fargo & Company’s year-ago sales were $20.86B, an estimated decrease of -4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.2B, an increase of 14.80% over than the figure of -$4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.61B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $74.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $78.49B, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $81.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.88B and the low estimate is $79.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.