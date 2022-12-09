What shareholders can do to beat the market with FREYR Battery (FREY) stock

In the latest session, FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) closed at $10.94 down -2.67% from its previous closing price of $11.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3492931 shares were traded. FREY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.87.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FREYR Battery’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.30 and its Current Ratio is at 9.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $19.

On June 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on June 21, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FREY has traded an average of 3.19M shares per day and 4.18M over the past ten days. A total of 116.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.61M. Insiders hold about 22.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FREY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.33M with a Short Ratio of 7.34M, compared to 7.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.28% and a Short% of Float of 10.19%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.8 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$1.84, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.77 and -$1.92.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45M and the low estimate is $11.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 586.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.