Which analyst expects SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.40, up 2.33% from its previous closing price of $4.30. In other words, the price has increased by -$ from its previous closing price. On the day, 19609180 shares were traded. SOFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SOFI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on September 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $9 from $8 previously.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on May 16, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when SOFTBANK GROUP CORP sold 6,683,133 shares for $8.17 per share. The transaction valued at 54,601,197 led to the insider holds 83,216,977 shares of the business.

SOFTBANK GROUP CORP sold 5,381,785 shares of SOFI for $43,000,462 on Aug 05. The 10% Owner now owns 89,900,110 shares after completing the transaction at $7.99 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Noto Anthony, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 53,540 shares for $5.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 298,973 and bolstered with 3,567,041 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOFI has reached a high of $17.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1010, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.6306.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SOFI traded 44.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 37.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 916.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 870.77M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SOFI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 96.7M with a Short Ratio of 93.26M, compared to 98.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.48% and a Short% of Float of 12.66%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.44. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.51.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $392.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $414M to a low estimate of $381M. As of the current estimate, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $251.57M, an estimated increase of 56.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $431.74M, an increase of 54.30% less than the figure of $56.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $447.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.01B, up 48.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $1.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.