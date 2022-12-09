Which analyst expects Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) closed at $18.64 up 4.72% from its previous closing price of $17.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3096072 shares were traded. TRIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tripadvisor Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $39 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Gouvalaris Geoffrey sold 4,274 shares for $23.28 per share. The transaction valued at 99,516 led to the insider holds 26,551 shares of the business.

TEUNISSEN ERNST 02494 sold 15,000 shares of TRIP for $412,500 on Aug 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 33,523 shares after completing the transaction at $27.50 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, MAFFEI GREGORY B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $22.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,119,084 and bolstered with 92,448 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRIP has reached a high of $30.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TRIP has traded an average of 2.24M shares per day and 1.91M over the past ten days. A total of 140.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.61M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRIP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.06M with a Short Ratio of 14.62M, compared to 12.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.34% and a Short% of Float of 12.13%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.88. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $441.42M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $450.6M to a low estimate of $419.3M. As of the current estimate, Tripadvisor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $303.17M, an estimated increase of 45.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $338.26M, an increase of 40.40% less than the figure of $45.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $366.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $302.19M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $902M, up 61.50% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.