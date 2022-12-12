A correction may be in store for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares?

As of close of business last night, ACV Auctions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $8.83, up 0.11% from its previous closing price of $8.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 761532 shares were traded. ACVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACVA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 10, 2022, Barrington Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when GOODMAN ROBERT P sold 150,000 shares for $8.53 per share. The transaction valued at 1,279,500 led to the insider holds 515,193 shares of the business.

GOODMAN ROBERT P sold 2,000,000 shares of ACVA for $16,500,000 on Nov 17. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $8.25 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,000,000 shares for $8.25 each. As a result, the insider received 16,500,000 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACVA has reached a high of $20.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACVA traded 1.27M shares on average per day over the past three months and 964.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.38M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ACVA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.07M with a Short Ratio of 7.09M, compared to 7.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.11% and a Short% of Float of 7.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.62 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $437M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $419M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $429.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $358.44M, up 19.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $513.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $578.9M and the low estimate is $442M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.