A correction may be in store for Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) shares?

As of close of business last night, Evergy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $62.39, up 0.63% from its previous closing price of $62.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2691935 shares were traded. EVRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.82.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVRG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on November 29, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $57 from $61 previously.

On November 23, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $64 to $54.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when Lawrence Sandra AJ sold 400 shares for $70.01 per share. The transaction valued at 28,003 led to the insider holds 480 shares of the business.

Lawrence Sandra AJ sold 400 shares of EVRG for $27,992 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 880 shares after completing the transaction at $69.98 per share. On May 26, another insider, Lawrence Sandra AJ, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400 shares for $69.79 each. As a result, the insider received 27,917 and left with 1,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Evergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVRG has reached a high of $73.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVRG traded 2.01M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 229.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.03M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EVRG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 2.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.05, EVRG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.45. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 64.80% for EVRG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 21, 1987 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of $1.8, while EPS last year was $1.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $3.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.56. EPS for the following year is $3.77, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.86 and $3.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.6B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.57B. As of the current estimate, Evergy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.62B, an estimated decrease of -0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of -$0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.17B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.59B, down -3.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.79B and the low estimate is $5.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.