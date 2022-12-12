A correction may be in store for IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA) shares?

As of close of business last night, IAA Inc.’s stock clocked out at $38.95, down -0.94% from its previous closing price of $39.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 883097 shares were traded. IAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IAA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 09, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $52.

Barrington Research Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on May 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Kamin Peter bought 3,000 shares for $31.93 per share. The transaction valued at 95,790 led to the insider holds 115,096 shares of the business.

Kett John W bought 5,000 shares of IAA for $161,402 on Mar 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 139,258 shares after completing the transaction at $32.28 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Kamin Peter, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 28,000 shares for $33.41 each. As a result, the insider paid 935,480 and bolstered with 113,878 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, IAA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAA has reached a high of $51.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IAA traded 1.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.10M. Shares short for IAA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 4.47M, compared to 3.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.6 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.38 and $2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.34. EPS for the following year is $2.42, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $2.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.