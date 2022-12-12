A correction may be in store for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares?

In the latest session, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) closed at $0.17 down -1.20% from its previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0020 from its previous closing price. On the day, 699242 shares were traded. RUBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1980 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1551.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on March 13, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Appelhans Dannielle sold 5,737 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 4,590 led to the insider holds 6,763 shares of the business.

Epstein David R bought 30,000 shares of RUBY for $43,329 on Apr 21. The Director now owns 4,720,012 shares after completing the transaction at $1.44 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, CAGNONI PABLO J, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 6,730 shares for $6.57 each. As a result, the insider received 44,236 and left with 35,520 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RUBY has reached a high of $13.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3056, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4740.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RUBY has traded an average of 1.73M shares per day and 474.13k over the past ten days. A total of 90.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.40M. Insiders hold about 5.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RUBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 2.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 7.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.27, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.56 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.74. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.98.