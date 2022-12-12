A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

The price of Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) closed at $13.05 in the last session, up 4.90% from day before closing price of $12.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2029367 shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at IOT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $16.

On January 10, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $35.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on January 10, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Calderon Benjamin sold 98,048 shares for $10.30 per share. The transaction valued at 1,010,051 led to the insider holds 115,583 shares of the business.

Calderon Benjamin sold 208,000 shares of IOT for $2,300,929 on Nov 02. The insider now owns 115,583 shares after completing the transaction at $11.06 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Calderon Benjamin, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 164,785 shares for $12.10 each. As a result, the insider received 1,993,503 and left with 115,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $31.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, IOT traded on average about 1.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.79M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 516.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.67M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.03M with a Short Ratio of 7.32M, compared to 9.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 8.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.21 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $155.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $156M to a low estimate of $154.79M. As of the current estimate, Samsara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.82M, an estimated increase of 36.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $161.26M, an increase of 28.20% less than the figure of $36.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $162M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $160M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $613.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $611.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $612.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $428.35M, up 43.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $792.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817M and the low estimate is $771.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.