ACI (Albertsons Companies Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $21.38, down -0.88% from its previous closing price of $21.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1276164 shares were traded. ACI stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on December 06, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On October 20, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $26 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when KIMCO REALTY CORP sold 11,500,000 shares for $26.18 per share. The transaction valued at 301,070,000 led to the insider holds 28,338,105 shares of the business.

MORRIS SUSAN sold 252,002 shares of ACI for $7,272,778 on Aug 10. The EVP & Chief Operations Officer now owns 386,926 shares after completing the transaction at $28.86 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, MORRIS SUSAN, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operations Officer of the company, sold 252,003 shares for $28.25 each. As a result, the insider received 7,119,085 and left with 638,928 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Albertsons’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACI has reached a high of $28.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACI traded 6.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 531.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 313.67M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ACI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.78M with a Short Ratio of 5.18M, compared to 6.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, ACI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.32%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.23 and $2.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $76.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $76.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.89B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $79.06B and the low estimate is $74.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.