Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) closed at $78.07 in the last session, down -1.63% from day before closing price of $79.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 537803 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMBA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 02, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $90 from $100 previously.

On October 11, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $110 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Kohn Leslie sold 6,179 shares for $58.95 per share. The transaction valued at 364,256 led to the insider holds 899,478 shares of the business.

Schwarting Elizabeth M sold 113 shares of AMBA for $7,259 on Sep 19. The Director now owns 3,442 shares after completing the transaction at $64.24 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Ju Chi-Hong, who serves as the Sr. Vice President, Systems of the company, sold 1,272 shares for $63.25 each. As a result, the insider received 80,454 and left with 155,230 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBA has reached a high of $221.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $49.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMBA traded on average about 563.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 756.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 38.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.26M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 1.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $369M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $334.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $342.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331.86M, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $405.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $486M and the low estimate is $332.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.