An average trading volume for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $8.08 in the prior trading day, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) closed at $7.65, down -5.32%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2257786 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AVXL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.00 and its Current Ratio is at 15.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $16 previously.

On June 23, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On September 23, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.BTIG Research initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Skarpelos Athanasios sold 50,000 shares for $9.06 per share. The transaction valued at 453,000 led to the insider holds 1,306,458 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVXL has reached a high of $19.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 77.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.61M. Insiders hold about 3.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AVXL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.04M with a Short Ratio of 10.17M, compared to 9.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.89% and a Short% of Float of 13.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.75 and -$0.84.