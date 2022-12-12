An average trading volume for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $9.25 in the prior trading day, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) closed at $9.26, up 0.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1179305 shares were traded. NINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NINE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on December 15, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $1 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $1.25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Frazier Warren Lynn sold 21,958 shares for $10.81 per share. The transaction valued at 237,289 led to the insider holds 3,749,087 shares of the business.

Frazier Warren Lynn sold 75,000 shares of NINE for $750,630 on Nov 17. The 10% Owner now owns 3,771,045 shares after completing the transaction at $10.01 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Frazier Warren Lynn, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 72,489 shares for $9.89 each. As a result, the insider received 717,134 and left with 3,846,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has reached a high of $11.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 31.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.49M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NINE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 1.73M, compared to 1.9M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.52% and a Short% of Float of 12.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $1.14.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $149.07M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $154.2M to a low estimate of $143.94M. As of the current estimate, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s year-ago sales were $92.87M, an estimated increase of 60.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $149.26M, an increase of 42.00% less than the figure of $60.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $151.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $147.13M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NINE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $564.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $558.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $561.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $349.42M, up 60.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $652.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $655M and the low estimate is $650M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.