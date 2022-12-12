An average trading volume for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) closed at $314.80 in the last session, down -0.23% from day before closing price of $315.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 711953 shares were traded. SEDG stock price reached its highest trading level at $320.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $312.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEDG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on December 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $367 from $269 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $309 to $360.

On November 15, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $260.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on November 15, 2022, with a $260 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Lando Zvi sold 63 shares for $295.98 per share. The transaction valued at 18,647 led to the insider holds 45,231 shares of the business.

Adest Meir sold 63 shares of SEDG for $18,647 on Dec 01. The VP, Core Technologies now owns 154,748 shares after completing the transaction at $295.98 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Bechor Uri, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 63 shares for $295.98 each. As a result, the insider received 18,647 and left with 25,835 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SolarEdge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 154.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $375.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 252.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 280.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEDG traded on average about 1.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 997.86k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.33M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 1.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.63 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $1.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.76, with high estimates of $2.89 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.64 and $4.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.42. EPS for the following year is $8.94, with 23 analysts recommending between $10.89 and $6.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $822.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $830.2M to a low estimate of $784.26M. As of the current estimate, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $526.4M, an estimated increase of 56.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $856.78M, an increase of 55.20% less than the figure of $56.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $917M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $729.19M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 56.20% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.18B and the low estimate is $3.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.