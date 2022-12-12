An investigation into Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)’s technical aspects

The price of Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) closed at $23.63 in the last session, up 4.42% from day before closing price of $22.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607442 shares were traded. OM stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.30.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on November 11, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On July 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $48 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Vazquez Martin sold 5,000 shares for $20.85 per share. The transaction valued at 104,250 led to the insider holds 49,290 shares of the business.

Trigg Leslie sold 30,000 shares of OM for $625,500 on Dec 01. The Chair and CEO now owns 290,243 shares after completing the transaction at $20.85 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Brottem John L., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 12,761 shares for $20.34 each. As a result, the insider received 259,497 and left with 31,044 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OM has reached a high of $48.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OM traded on average about 515.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 481.86k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.91M. Shares short for OM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.73M with a Short Ratio of 3.89M, compared to 4.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.85% and a Short% of Float of 11.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.67 and a low estimate of -$0.91, while EPS last year was -$0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.22 and -$3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.32. EPS for the following year is -$2.31, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.85 and -$2.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $109.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $107.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $108M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.6M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $157.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $166.8M and the low estimate is $145.91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.